Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old from Carmel

Silver alert issued for 91-year-old.
Silver alert issued for 91-year-old.(ISP)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Per Indiana State Police:

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kathleen H. Walsh, a 91 year old white male, 5 feet 3 inches, 170 pounds, red hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark purple robe and black slippers.

Kathleen is missing from Carmel, Indiana which is 23 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00 am. Kathleen is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front settles over Michiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Higher levels of humidity Wednesday with a few scattered showers on the radar.

News

Virtual town hall held to discuss resources for rent and utilities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Virtual town hall held to discuss resources for rent and utilities

News

UPDATE: Victim identified in crash on US 6

Updated: 8 hours ago
Authorities identify the victim from Friday's deadly multi-vehicle wreck on US 6.

Michigan

Update: Two brothers recovering after electric shock accident in Cass County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Two brothers that were taken to a hospital after accidentally getting shocked are reportedly okay.

Latest News

News

Parent’s Playbook: Bridging the ‘digital divide’ for eLearning students in rural districts

Updated: 9 hours ago
Rural school districts in northern Indiana discuss how they are helping students obtain WiFi access to complete eLearning assignments this fall.

News

Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving

Updated: 10 hours ago
A man only has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving in Goshen.

AP

Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

Updated: 10 hours ago
The four women who say they were groped at a bar last year by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him.

AP

Indianapolis Indians minor league team to discuss name

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Indianapolis Indians baseball team say they will form a committee to consider changing the team’s longtime name.

AP

Cosmetology students, hairstylists describe a race divide

Updated: 10 hours ago
Horror stories are also common among Black consumers, from refusal of service to botched treatments by stylists.

AP

Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Chicago City Council member says a Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago’s South Side that was left standing after two others were removed last week may yet be taken down.