St. Joseph County Health Department releases guidance on schools reopening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Health department is releasing guidance for reopening schools.

There are three zones: Red, yellow and green just like a traffic light.

The county is looking at a number of key areas including new cases, active cases in the past 2 weeks, positive test results and the basic reproduction number.

The key point here: Health officials are strongly recommending e-learning if the county reports more than 28 new cases per day.

If that number drops to 14 and if active cases are also on a downward trend, then the county wants schools to focus on a hybrid model or reduced capacity.

Then the green zone is normal classes. To get here, the county wants to see less than 14 cases a day, with less than 280 active cases.

In all zones, the county supports physical distancing and masks for all students, teachers, coaches and staff.

The full release from the St. Joseph County Health Department is below.

