South Bend police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help finding Kaitlyn Tosh, a 16-year-old who was last seen getting into her boyfriend's car on July 15.

That vehicle is a white, 4-door Hyundai Elantra.

Kaitlyn is between 5′4 – 5′6 tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 155 pounds.

If you have any information or know where Kaitlyn is, please call Detective Dan Lawecki at 574-235-7473.

