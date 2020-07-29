Advertisement

South Bend police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Kaitlyn Tosh
Kaitlyn Tosh(SBPD)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help finding Kaitlyn Tosh, a 16-year-old who was last seen getting into her boyfriend's car on July 15.

That vehicle is a white, 4-door Hyundai Elantra.

Kaitlyn is between 5′4 – 5′6 tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 155 pounds.

If you have any information or know where Kaitlyn is, please call Detective Dan Lawecki at 574-235-7473.

