South Bend police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are asking for help finding Kaitlyn Tosh, a 16-year-old who was last seen getting into her boyfriend's car on July 15.
That vehicle is a white, 4-door Hyundai Elantra.
Kaitlyn is between 5′4 – 5′6 tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 155 pounds.
If you have any information or know where Kaitlyn is, please call Detective Dan Lawecki at 574-235-7473.
