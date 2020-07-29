Advertisement

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front settles over Michiana

Tracking few showers with higher levels of humidity Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TODAY:

Tracking few showers and pop-up thunderstorms along a stationary front. This system will drag through Michiana from north to south slowly during the daytime hours, giving everyone a slight chance to see a bit of rainfall. Accumulations will be less than 0.25″ for most communities. High temperatures reach the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. Becoming a bit humid.

TONIGHT:

Still slightly muggy overnight with lows in the middle 60s. Partly cloudy skies as winds shift to the north.

TOMORROW:

A comfortable breeze from the east with highs topping out in the low 80s. Rain showers are still nearby, but most activity will occur to our south, near Indy.

