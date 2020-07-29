Advertisement

School City of Mishawaka announces virtual start

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School City of Mishawaka confirms it won't start the school year off with in-person classes.

Instead, students will do eLearning, including a new virtual option the district piloted during summer school.

School City made this announcement today after St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Mark Fox unveiled new guidelines for schools re-opening.

School City says those metrics make it impossible for them to have in-person classes.

