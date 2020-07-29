Advertisement

Santana homers as Indians complete sweep of doubleheader, 5-3 over White Sox

Santana’s first inning blast helped spoil the return of White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon from Tommy John surgery.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Oscar Mercado had a two-run single as the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 to complete a doubleheader sweep. Santana’s first inning blast helped spoil the return of White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon from Tommy John surgery. The left-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first appearance since May 1, 2019. Mercado drove in Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana in the fourth, extending Cleveland’s lead to 5-1. James McCann hit a solo homer for Chicago in the second and Jose Abreu added another in the sixth off Adam Plutko. Rookie Cam Hill earned his first save with a perfect ninth.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

