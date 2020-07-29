Advertisement

Real Services hosts ‘real’ big raffle

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A really big raffle drawing took place at Real Services.

Proceeds from the raffle, which I emceed, benefit the organization's nutrition programs, which are more vital now than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the stay-at-home order was issued, Real Services has served over 290,000 meals to the elderly.

The top prize was a $25,000 room makeover from Peacock and Company, or $15,000 cash.

