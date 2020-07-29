Advertisement

Portage police warn against meeting ‘friends’ from social media

(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Portage Police Department is warning residents about meeting virtual friends in-person after a man says he was robbed.

A Portage man recently reported that he received an unsolicited friend request from a person going by the screen name “Zoey Queen_1” via Snapchat.

He chatted with the person for a few days, being sent pictures of a woman.

The man agreed to meet “Zoey Queen_1″ in a secluded area after dark

Upon arrival the victim was confronted by two males who emerged from hiding and assaulted him and stole his wallet and cash.

The investigation into the strong armed robbery is on-going.

The Portage Police Department is strongly encouraging everyone to follow the simple safety protocols below if you choose to meet a person face to face who you have met via social media:

1. Don’t rush to meet a new on-line friend face to face.

2. Choose a well-lit public location to meet.

3. Take a friend.

4. Set up your smartphone to share your location with family.

5. Do not get into the other person’s vehicle.

