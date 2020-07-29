Police arrest 3 Kosciusko County residents overnight

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office released the names of three residents who were arrested over night.

David Charles Reed, 47, was arrested for the following charges: Possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Anthony Wayne Pollard, Jr., 54, was arrested for false informing and visiting a common nuisance.

Kandice Ranae Ferguson, 18, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Ferguson is the daughter of Reed.

