Plush toys, jewelry, dance lessons — Broadway’s side hustles

This July 25, 2020 photo shows Amy Micallef posing with her craft creations at her home. While Broadway stages remain dark due to the pandemic, Broadway workers are concentrating on side hustles. Micallef, a Broadway seamstress who has worked in the wardrobe departments of “Hamilton,” “Waitress” and “Frozen,” makes gleeful representations of COVID-19 for sale, complete with a pair of eyes and faux fur. (Amy Micallef via AP)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — While Broadway stages remain dark, Broadway workers are finding ways to keep the lights on at home: They’re concentrating on side hustles.

Some are teaching dance.

Some are offering music lessons or acting tips via Zoom.

Some make jewelry or sewing plush toys.

Some sell skincare products or handmade journals.

The side gigs aren’t enough to make up for lost wages but help.

The survival picture is certain to get darker when the government’s $600 a week pandemic unemployment compensation program expires this month.

The leader of one union for musicians warns: “We’re on the edge of the cliff.”

