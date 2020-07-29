Parent’s Playbook: Bridging the ‘digital divide’ for eLearning students in rural districts

Warsaw, Ind. (WNDU) -

Some Michiana families may have struggled to find WiFi access in the past. But rural school districts, such as Warsaw Community Schools, are trying to bridge the gap in Internet access, as students face eLearning assignments this fall.

“From an economic development standpoint, from a quality of life standpoint, but definitely an education standpoint, we’ve got to increase connectivity to those rural areas,” remarked Brad Hagg, Chief Technology Officer for Warsaw Community Schools.

A recent district survey elucidated about 500 students lack home web access. Another 1,500 children have previously completed eLearning tasks using poor-quality cell phone connections.

The numbers aren’t surprising, according to a new Ball State study. Researchers estimate up to 85,000 Indiana school children don’t have internet access at home, especially in the most urban and most rural areas.

“Internet to rural places is very much more expensive because the landline requirements [sic] the fixed cost of getting broadband or cable TV to rural locations are much higher,” explained Dr. Michael Hicks, a Ball State economist and study co-author.

To remedy the issue, Hagg in Warsaw said the district has previously allowed students to check out wireless hot spots from the library. They are also seeking assistance from state and local officials to expand internet access.

Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jana Vance told Tricia Sloma the district teamed with the local telephone company to correct any WiFi access issues.

“I believe that we’re everywhere that we need to be online or in the case that we are shut down and we met serving the needs of educational deployment,” said Vance.

Knox Community Schools will help families on a case-by-case basis but expects to announce more information about internet access for students on Monday, August 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.