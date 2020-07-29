Officials: 5 virus cases tied to Michigan wedding reception

DETROIT (AP) - Officials say an indoor wedding reception in southeastern Michigan that had more than 100 people in attendance has been linked to five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Wayne County health officials are investigating the July 18 event at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.

Those confirmed to have the coronavirus have been instructed to self-isolate.

Wayne County’s communicable disease team is reaching out to others who attended the reception for more potential cases.

The county says the reception was in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order limiting the number of people attending indoor events.

Meanwhile, at least one person in the only residence hall open this summer on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing has tested positive for the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)