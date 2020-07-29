Advertisement

Officials: 5 virus cases tied to Michigan wedding reception

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Officials say an indoor wedding reception in southeastern Michigan that had more than 100 people in attendance has been linked to five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Wayne County health officials are investigating the July 18 event at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.

Those confirmed to have the coronavirus have been instructed to self-isolate.

Wayne County’s communicable disease team is reaching out to others who attended the reception for more potential cases.

The county says the reception was in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order limiting the number of people attending indoor events.

Meanwhile, at least one person in the only residence hall open this summer on Michigan State University’s campus in East Lansing has tested positive for the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

US energy use hit 30-year low during pandemic shutdowns

Updated: moments ago
U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation’s economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 59 minutes ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

National Politics

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

National

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kohl’s stores will close for Thanksgiving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.

National Politics

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s visit to a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains comes during the state’s fierce coronavirus outbreak and a global oil and gas glut that is putting the squeeze on his loyal donors in the petroleum industry.

Coronavirus

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID before planned trip with Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday where Attorney General Bill Barr testified.

Coronavirus

Which airline should I fly in 2020 (and beyond)?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Kemmis
If you have to fly during the pandemic, here are some things to consider.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

National Politics

Trump touts doctor in deplatformed conspiracy theory video, discredited COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stella Immanuel is featured in a video retweeted by the president Monday showing a group in white coats pushing false claims about COVID-19. It has since been deleted by Twitter and other social media platforms.