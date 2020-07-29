Mishawaka PD investigates after officer shoots dog

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an officer shot a dog that he says aggressively charged him.

It happened late Tuesday morning in the 500 block of E. Grove Street as officers executed an arrest warrant.

Police say the dog suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

There is a lengthy history of calls and reports to the St. Joseph County Humane Society involving this dog, according to Mishawaka police.

That includes one case where a child was bitten and two bite cases involving other dogs.

Because of this history, police say the dog is considered dangerous and requires a special license and insurance. The dog is also required to be on a leash and have a muzzle when outside the house or kennel.

From the Mishawaka Police Department:

From the Mishawaka Police Department:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 10:47 am, the Mishawaka Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred at 502 E Grove St. in Mishawaka. While Mishawaka Police Officers were executing an arrest warrant at 502 E Grove St. a large K-9 aggressively charged an officer, who was on the sidewalk on the side of the home. The officer discharged his weapon in an attempt to stop the attack. The K-9 received nonlife threatening injuries.

There is a lengthy history of calls and reports with the St. Joseph County Humane Society including 3 dog bite cases; 1 child and 2 other dogs. Due to the dog bite cases the K-9 is considered to be a Dangerous Dog requiring a special license and insurance. The K-9 is required to be on a leash and have a muzzle when outside of the house or kennel.

