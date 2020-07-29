Advertisement

Michigan reports 2 new coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases

There have been at least 6,172 deaths and 80,172 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,172 deaths and 80,172 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 2 new coronavirus deaths and 996 new cases on Wednesday.

(* Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today's new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results. These cases will be sorted based on the onset (or specimen collection) date in the Daily Case tab of the dashboard.)

There have been at least 6,172 deaths and 80,172 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 669 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 488 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 1,041 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 437 new cases were reported.

Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 594 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 699 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 523 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 573 new cases were reported. (This includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 64 deaths and 1,317 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 9 deaths and 268 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 7 deaths and 543 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

