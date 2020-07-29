Local gym holds outdoor fitness classes during pandemic

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local gym is thinking outside of the box during the pandemic by holding outdoor fitness classes.

Pure Core Health and Fitness, located at 3602 Grape Road in Mishawaka, started outdoor classes this summer as a way for members to enjoy the outdoors and more space.

The gym also wanted members to feel safe while working out during the pandemic.

"Especially with our dance classes, we have a little bit of an older demographic and they were afraid of coming in," said owner Greg Mackey. "But being outside, absolutely no concern."

Several different classes are offered each day, including cycling, Zumba, and boot camp.

Equipment is spaced out and disinfected after every use.

