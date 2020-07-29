Advertisement

Local gym holds outdoor fitness classes during pandemic

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A local gym is thinking outside of the box during the pandemic by holding outdoor fitness classes.

Pure Core Health and Fitness, located at 3602 Grape Road in Mishawaka, started outdoor classes this summer as a way for members to enjoy the outdoors and more space.

The gym also wanted members to feel safe while working out during the pandemic.

"Especially with our dance classes, we have a little bit of an older demographic and they were afraid of coming in," said owner Greg Mackey. "But being outside, absolutely no concern."

Several different classes are offered each day, including cycling, Zumba, and boot camp.

Equipment is spaced out and disinfected after every use.

For more information on the classes offered at Pure Core Health and Fitness, click here.

Latest News

Indiana

Former South Bend Mayor Joe Kernan dies at 74

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Kernan, a former Indiana governor and South Bend mayor who spent 11 months as a Vietnam prisoner of war, died Wednesday at the age of 74.

News

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as a stationary front settles over Michiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Higher levels of humidity Wednesday with a few scattered showers on the radar.

Indiana

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old from Carmel

Updated: 5 hours ago
Contact Carmel PD with information

News

Virtual town hall held to discuss resources for rent and utilities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Virtual town hall held to discuss resources for rent and utilities

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Victim identified in crash on US 6

Updated: 12 hours ago
Authorities identify the victim from Friday's deadly multi-vehicle wreck on US 6.

Michigan

Update: Two brothers recovering after electric shock accident in Cass County

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two brothers that were taken to a hospital after accidentally getting shocked are reportedly okay.

News

Parent’s Playbook: Bridging the ‘digital divide’ for eLearning students in rural districts

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rural school districts in northern Indiana discuss how they are helping students obtain WiFi access to complete eLearning assignments this fall.

News

Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving

Updated: 14 hours ago
A man only has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving in Goshen.

AP

Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

Updated: 14 hours ago
The four women who say they were groped at a bar last year by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him.

AP

Indianapolis Indians minor league team to discuss name

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Indianapolis Indians baseball team say they will form a committee to consider changing the team’s longtime name.