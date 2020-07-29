Advertisement

Large numbers of mail-in ballots could slow Michigan vote counting

Photo Courtesy: MGN
Photo Courtesy: MGN (WLUC)
By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s secretary of state says a sharp increase in the number of people voting by mail because of the pandemic could slow vote counting in the August primary and November general election.

Jocelyn Benson said Wednesday that nearly 2 million registered voters have requested a mail-in ballot for the Aug. 4 primary.

Just over a million people cast ballots by mail in the 2016 general election.

She says local election clerks are asking for more time to process what they expect will be a large influx of absentee ballots.

Currently, clerks cannot begin counting absentee ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

