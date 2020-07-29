Advertisement

LaPorte Community Schools pushes back start date

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - LaPorte Community Schools is pushing back their school start date for the upcoming school year.

It's all part of an update to their "Getting Back on Track" COVID-19 plan.

Members of school board unanimously voted to move the start date from Aug. 12 to Aug. 24.

The school district is also offering three options on how students can learn this year, which are regular in-class learning, remote learning, or attending the district’s homeschool academy.

