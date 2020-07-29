Indianapolis police announce new use-of-force policies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has adopted new use-of-force policies in the wake of nationwide protests over racial injustice sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

The department announced Wednesday that the new policies include banning chokeholds and put an emphasis on deescalating potentially volatile situations.

Indianapolis’ police department, which has 1,100 patrol officers, is now working to revise its training curriculum to bring them in line with the new policies.

The department says it will begin training all officers on the new directives as soon as August.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the proposed revision of the department’s use-of-force policies last month.