Advertisement

Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases

At least 2,733 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 64,299 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
At least 2,733 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 64,299 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(IN.gov)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 630 new cases on Wednesday.

At least 2,733 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 64,299 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,893 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,423 cases and 72 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 770 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 769 cases and 11 deaths.

Marshall County has had 720 cases and 20 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 531 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 152 cases and 6 deaths.

Fulton County has had 125 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined.

Coronavirus

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Updated: 29 minutes ago
As the world races to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, there is seemingly no antidote in sight to the burgeoning outbreak of coronavirus conspiracy theories, hoaxes, anti-mask myths and sham cures.

Coronavirus

Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Health officials say they fear there will be a lot more U.S. deaths to coronavirus.

National Politics

US death toll from COVID tops 150,000 as virus aid talks continue

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Trump signaled his interest in preventing an eviction crisis as a federal moratorium expires Friday on millions of apartment units. But he and his top emissary to Congress portrayed an otherwise dismal outlook.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 2 new coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
There have been at least 6,172 deaths and 80,172 confirmed cases throughout the state.

National

US jabs Russia over claim of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
U.S. officials say Russian intelligence officers are spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic through English-language websites, trying to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain before the presidential election in November.

Coronavirus

US energy use hit 30-year low during pandemic shutdowns

Updated: 1 hours ago
U.S. energy consumption plummeted to its lowest level in more than 30 years this spring as the nation’s economy largely shut down because of the coronavirus, federal officials reported Wednesday.

National

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Officials: 5 virus cases tied to Michigan wedding reception

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say an indoor wedding reception in southeastern Michigan that had more than 100 people in attendance has been linked to five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

Kohl’s stores will close for Thanksgiving

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The chain says it expects more customers to shop earlier and take advantage of online shopping.