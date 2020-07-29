Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 8 more coronavirus deaths and 630 new cases on Wednesday.

At least 2,733 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 64,299 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,893 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,423 cases and 72 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 770 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 769 cases and 11 deaths.

Marshall County has had 720 cases and 20 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 531 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 152 cases and 6 deaths.

Fulton County has had 125 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

