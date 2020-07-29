Indiana officials remember Joe Kernan

Ind. (WNDU) - Several Indiana officials made statements in remembrance of Joe Kernan after his death on Wednesday.

Kernan, 74, was a former South Bend mayor and Indiana governor. He also attended the University of Notre Dame.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed that flags statewide be flown at half staff until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Vice President Mike Pence, also a former Indiana governor, released the following statement:

“Karen and I were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Governor Joe Kernan and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and all those who knew and admired this truly great Hoosier. After graduating from Notre Dame, he put on the uniform of the United States as a Navy pilot and served our country in Vietnam. He was shot down and spent nearly a year as a prisoner of war. When he returned home, Joe began a successful business career and would lead South Bend with distinction in three terms as Mayor. As Lieutenant Governor and then Governor of Indiana, Joe Kernan was a steady hand of leadership at a difficult time for our state. Even though our politics differed, Joe Kernan was always kind, always willing to work together for Hoosiers, and Joe Kernan was my friend. Karen and I send our deepest sympathies to Maggie and the entire Kernan family as they mourn the passing of this good man and dedicated public servant. Indiana and America will never forget or fail to honor the life of service of Governor Joe Kernan.”

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following after the passing of former Gov. Joe Kernan.

“Indiana mourns the loss of Joe Kernan, a bone fide American hero, decorated Navy officer, and truly selfless statesman who always placed the interests of his fellow Hoosiers first.

Distinguished isn’t a strong enough word to describe him. Without regard for personal cost, Joe Kernan devoted every ounce of his life, time and again, to upholding the oath he took, and serving the country and state he loved.

Undeterred after being shot down and tortured in Vietnam, he returned and led his beloved City of South Bend as mayor for three terms, and our state as our 47th lieutenant governor. When duty called him to step into a role he didn’t seek, he served as our 48th governor.

Through his decades of servant leadership and sacrifice, Joe Kernan modeled all the best of what it means to be a Hoosier and his legacy will continue to live on in each of us whom he inspired.

Janet and I ask Hoosiers across our state to join us in lifting up in prayer Mrs. Kernan, their incredible family, and all whose lives he touched.”

U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) today released the following statement:

“Joe Kernan showed us all the meaning of service, sacrifice, and leadership. We will remember with gratitude his decades of selfless service to his country and community as a Naval flight officer, prisoner of war, longtime mayor of South Bend, and lieutenant governor and governor of Indiana. Dean and I join all Hoosiers in mourning the loss of Joe Kernan and praying for his beloved wife and their entire family.”

The Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus made the following statement in response:

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of former Governor Joe Kernan. Joe was a true patriot who also was the shining example of a public servant. Service is what immediately comes to mind when we think of Joe: a veteran who endured the rigors and cruelty of being a prisoner of war, and a trusted official as the mayor of South Bend and both lieutenant governor and governor of our state. As lieutenant governor, he was a beloved member of our Indiana Senate family, presiding over the chamber with grace, dignity and always with that famous twinkle in his eye.

Governor Kernan was a true American hero who touched the lives of so many, in the Hoosier state and beyond. Joe lived his life with humility and was always ready to go to bat for what was right. We truly lost one of our best champions today.

Joe will always have a fond place in our hearts and in the halls of Hoosier history. Our most heartfelt sympathies go out to Maggie and all who are so proud and grateful to have known Joe Kernan. Today, as we remember his legacy, we ask that all Hoosiers keep Mrs. Kernan and the whole family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, released the following:

“Joe Kernan was one of the most down-to-earth and humble people in a world that is too often lacking those qualities. Beyond his tremendous public and community service, the work of he and then Chief Justice Randall Shepard on the Kernan-Shepard Commission for local government efficiency will continue to have lasting impacts.”

Joe Kernan and Randall Shepard were honored as Indiana Chamber Government Leaders of the Year in 2008. Kernan, then 62 years old and owner of the South Bend Silver Hawks, was signed to a one-day contract in the spring of 2008 for an exhibition game against the parent club Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kernan said later that year: “I ended up playing a couple of innings at second base. I struck out, but I went down swinging.” That describes the life of Joe Kernan.

State Representative Dale DeVon (R - Granger) said in his statement:

“Joe Kernan served his community, state and country with selflessness, dignity and the utmost integrity. Indiana lost a great leader today, and he leaves behind decades of public service that will have a lasting impact on our state, the South Bend area and those who had the honor of knowing him. I offer my deepest sympathy to Joe’s family and friends, and will keep them in my prayers.”

John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party Chairman and former Kernan staffer, issued the following statement:

“Joe Kernan was a genuine public servant who understood, better than many, what service meant.

Governor Kernan was someone who could set politics aside to move our state forward. He understood and brought great perspective to what was truly important – a skill fading from today’s discourse and something that impressed everyone around him – including me and others who worked with the governor. In everything he did, he brought an authenticity, attention to what truly matters, a quick wit and sense of humor.

There are countless Hoosiers who benefited from everything he contributed to us in his life, which has been cut too short. But he measured success in his life through love for his wonderful wife Maggie, as well as his family and friends, who Indiana Democrats mourn with in his passing.

I have spent the morning talking to Democrats from around the state remembering Joe Kernan, and I will treasure the memories we have with him and what I have learned from him for the rest of my life. Rest in peace, Governor.”

Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University and former Indiana governor, released the following:

“Joe Kernan was at different times my ally, opponent, and advisor, but always a friend to me, and as far as I could tell to everyone he met. In wartime and in peace, he embodied patriotism and the goodwill toward all we associate with the term “Hoosier.” He was a true leader, and we have lost him far too soon. Those among us so ready to bear malice against those with whom they differ and either so ignorant or so ungrateful that they disdain those whose sacrifices gave them the freedom to express their views should pause and consider the life and character of Joe Kernan.”

