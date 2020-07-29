IHSAA, MHSAA announce additional plans for 2020 fall season

(WNDU) - Both the MHSAA and IHSAA provided updates on Wednesday about the status of fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today the MHSAA announced a “phased-in” approach for fall athletics.

There will be no scrimmages across the board.

Low-risk sports such as golf, tennis, cross country and swimming can begin competition starting August 12.

For moderate and high-risk sports competition is delayed and the timeline will be decided by August 20.

Football practice with full pads won’t begin until August 17.

In the Hoosier state, the IHSAA announced today that high school sports are a go for the upcoming season.

Girls Golf will begin practice on July 31, with first competition on August 3.

All other sports will begin practice on August 3 with contests beginning August 15.

The IHSAA said in a statement:

“The Indiana High School Athletic Association, Inc. (IHSAA) is pleased that the COVID-19 Health and Safety ReEntry Guidance has been provided to Indiana schools today by the Governor’s Office and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE). This guidance also includes a three-phased pathway for the return of education-based athletics which coincide with the previously scheduled first practice date for girls golf (July 31) and practice for all other fall sports (August 3). Girls golf contests are set to begin August 3 with all other sports contests to begin August 15. Over the next several weeks, the IHSAA will continue to serve our member schools in providing clarifications and further guidance for the safe return of athletic activities in our state.”

