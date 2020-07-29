IHSAA lays out plan for golf, volleyball this fall

INDIANAPOLIS - With the school year right around the corner, the IHSAA is laying out the ground work for social distancing for golf and volleyball this fall.

High school golf moved into Stage 4 of their “Staying on Course Indiana” plan. If any player shows signs of illness, they are asked to stay home. There will be no shotgun starts. All starts will have a tee time. Golfers will report directly to their tee ten minutes before tee time. Driving range and putting greens will also be monitored with social distancing strictly enforced. There will also be wider than normal driving range stalls to maximize social distancing.

On top of it all, scorecards will not be exchanged. Cards will be given directly to the players marker who will carry the card throughout the round. All competitors are asked to not touch fellow competitors in any way, including handshakes.

As for volleyball, the IHSAA has also announced some rules changes.

There will only be one coach allowed from each team and two referees. There will be no coin toss to determine who serves. the visiting team will serve in set 1 and alternate serve for the remaining non-deciding sets. There will also be no roster submission at the prematch conference. Rosters will be submitted to officials table 10 minutes before the match.

The teams will not switch benches between sets unless there is a clear and distinct advantage for one side of the court. Players must maintain a social distance of 3 to 6 feet when substituting into the contest.

