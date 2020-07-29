Advertisement

IHSAA lays out plan for golf, volleyball this fall

(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS - With the school year right around the corner, the IHSAA is laying out the ground work for social distancing for golf and volleyball this fall.

High school golf moved into Stage 4 of their “Staying on Course Indiana” plan. If any player shows signs of illness, they are asked to stay home. There will be no shotgun starts. All starts will have a tee time. Golfers will report directly to their tee ten minutes before tee time. Driving range and putting greens will also be monitored with social distancing strictly enforced. There will also be wider than normal driving range stalls to maximize social distancing.

On top of it all, scorecards will not be exchanged. Cards will be given directly to the players marker who will carry the card throughout the round. All competitors are asked to not touch fellow competitors in any way, including handshakes.

As for volleyball, the IHSAA has also announced some rules changes.

There will only be one coach allowed from each team and two referees. There will be no coin toss to determine who serves. the visiting team will serve in set 1 and alternate serve for the remaining non-deciding sets. There will also be no roster submission at the prematch conference. Rosters will be submitted to officials table 10 minutes before the match.

The teams will not switch benches between sets unless there is a clear and distinct advantage for one side of the court. Players must maintain a social distance of 3 to 6 feet when substituting into the contest.

Latest News

Football

AP Source: ACC presidents to delay voting on new schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
They also include Notre Dame playing as a full league member for 2020, though there were financial considerations still to be worked out.

Mlb

Lindor, Zimmer homer in Indians’ 4-3 win over White Sox

Updated: 1 hours ago
Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered and drove in two runs, propelling the Cleveland Indians to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader.

High School

Whitmer is “concerned” about playing high school sports in Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The governor knows how important sports are to local communities.

High School

Westview will allow online students to participate in sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Those students and parents will need to self monitor for symptoms every day before attending any practices or games.

Latest News

Mlb

Royals slug 6 HRs in 14-6 win over Tigers

Updated: 21 hours ago
Detroit's Michael Fulmer allowed three homers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Mlb

Cron homers in 9th as Tigers knock off Reds 3-2

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Mlb

Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Seligman
Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series.

Mlb

Cruz homers twice and Twins beat White Sox 14-2

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Trotto
Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 14-2.

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.