Advertisement

Gov. Holcomb announces Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that the state will remain in Stage 4.5 in the reopening process.

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, declaring the Midwest as the next coronavirus hot spot, the governor is not putting any new restrictions in place.

Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until August 27th.

Governor Holcomb says he’s ‘optimistic’ that Indiana is on the right track and he wants to be ‘safe, not sorry.'

Dr. Kristina Box, Department of Health Commissioner, says the state continues to see positive cases continue to rise each day.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Portage police warn against meeting ‘friends’ from social media

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Portage Police Department is warning residents about meeting virtual friends in-person after a man says he was robbed.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 630 new cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
At least 2,733 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 64,299 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 2 new coronavirus deaths, 996 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
There have been at least 6,172 deaths and 80,172 confirmed cases throughout the state.

News

South Bend police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Bend police are asking for help finding Kaitlyn Tosh, a 16-year-old who was last seen getting into her boyfriend's car on July 15.

Latest News

News

Mishawaka PD investigates after officer shoots dog

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an officer shot a dog that he says aggressively charged him.

News

Large numbers of mail-in ballots could slow Michigan vote counting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS Associated Press/Report for America
Michigan’s secretary of state says a sharp increase in the number of people voting by mail because of the pandemic could slow vote counting in the August primary and November general election.

Coronavirus

Officials: 5 virus cases tied to Michigan wedding reception

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials say an indoor wedding reception in southeastern Michigan that had more than 100 people in attendance has been linked to five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local gym holds outdoor fitness classes during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Pure Core Health and Fitness started outdoor classes this summer as a way for members to enjoy the outdoors and more space.

Indiana

Former Indiana governor and South Bend Mayor Joe Kernan dies at 74

Updated: 8 hours ago
Joe Kernan, a former Indiana governor and South Bend mayor who spent 11 months as a Vietnam prisoner of war, died Wednesday at the age of 74.