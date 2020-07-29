Gov. Holcomb announces Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that the state will remain in Stage 4.5 in the reopening process.

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, declaring the Midwest as the next coronavirus hot spot, the governor is not putting any new restrictions in place.

Indiana will remain in Stage 4.5 until August 27th.

Governor Holcomb says he’s ‘optimistic’ that Indiana is on the right track and he wants to be ‘safe, not sorry.'

Dr. Kristina Box, Department of Health Commissioner, says the state continues to see positive cases continue to rise each day.

