Gary closes its Lake Michigan beaches due to COVID-19 surge

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The city of Gary’s beaches along Lake Michigan were closed Wednesday for two weeks due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern Indiana city.

Mayor Jerome Prince cited the beaches’ crowded conditions on Tuesday in ordering their closure.

His order took effect Wednesday and shuttered Gary’s beaches, including the popular Marquette Park Beach, and their parking lots.

Prince says Gary police will enforce the closures by patrolling the city’s entire shoreline, and anyone found on the beaches would be removed.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Prince says Gary’s health commissioner had recommended the beaches be closed.