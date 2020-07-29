Advertisement

Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man only has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving in Goshen.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a man was going southwest on CR 22 away from the intersection of CR 22 and CR 127.

He approached a curve and fell asleep while driving.

He woke to his Ford Expedition hitting the right/north curb and blew a tire.

He attempted to correct his vehicle but lost control and went off the left/south side of the road, into a ditch.

He then struck a pole.

The man was cited for driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.

