Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man only has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving in Goshen.
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a man was going southwest on CR 22 away from the intersection of CR 22 and CR 127.
He approached a curve and fell asleep while driving.
He woke to his Ford Expedition hitting the right/north curb and blew a tire.
He attempted to correct his vehicle but lost control and went off the left/south side of the road, into a ditch.
He then struck a pole.
The man was cited for driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.