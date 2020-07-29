Coolest 10 day forecast since May

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NO 90s IN SIGHT! Our coolest period of the summer (so far) is coming our way for much of next week. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the 50s are expected. We also have a better chance to get some rain before the cool air arrives Sunday into Monday...and again later in the week. In the mean time, today was more humid than expected, but the drier air moves back in overnight, Thursday and Friday. The front bringing the more comfortable air will cause a few spotty showers tonight...but most of us will probably stay dry. Still a slight chance for a shower in southern areas on Thursday...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and remaining mild...a shower in some areas. Low: 64, Wind: Var 3-6

Thursday: Partly sunny and more comfortable again...a few southern areas could get a shower. High: 82, Wind: NE 6-12

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny and quite nice! High: 80

