Advertisement

Confederate monument removed from Georgia square

Stone Mountain Georgia Confederate Monument
Stone Mountain Georgia Confederate Monument(WCTV)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate monument in Georgia has been removed by workers who used a crane to pull the figure off its pedestal.

WSB-TV reports crews began removing the monument that has stood in McDonough Square Tuesday night and finished it off early Wednesday morning.

The statue had been a fixture at the site for over 100 years.

The Henry County commission voted to remove the figure earlier this month amid the national protests against racism and police brutality.

WAGA-TV reports one person was arrested during the removal and protesters surrounding the statue were forced off the sidewalks. 

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Indianapolis police announce new use-of-force policies

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has adopted new use-of-force policies in the wake of nationwide protests over racial injustice sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

AP

Kanye West’s NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kanye West’s petition to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as a presidential candidate fails to pass legal muster because signatures are incomplete, and in some cases appear written in the same hand.

AP

Kanye West New Jersey petition

Updated: 41 minutes ago

AP

Plush toys, jewelry, dance lessons — Broadway’s side hustles

Updated: 48 minutes ago
While Broadway stages remain dark, Broadway workers are finding ways to keep the lights on at home: They’re concentrating on side hustles.

AP

Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as hero at Georgia Capitol

Updated: 50 minutes ago
John Lewis is lying in repose at the Georgia Capitol in the Atlanta district he represented for more than three decades in Congress.

Latest News

AP

Gary closes its Lake Michigan beaches due to COVID-19 surge

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The city of Gary’s beaches along Lake Michigan were closed Wednesday for two weeks due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern Indiana city.

News

Remembering Joe Kernan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
There aren’t many people who are charismatic enough to be known on a first name—one name basis, but in South Bend ‘Joe’ pretty much means Joe Kernan.

News

Indiana officials remember Joe Kernan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Several Indiana officials made statements in remembrance of Joe Kernan after his death on Wednesday.

News

Real Services hosts ‘real’ big raffle

Updated: 2 hours ago
Since the stay-at-home order was issued, Real Services has served over 290,000 meals to the elderly.

Indiana

Police arrest 3 Kosciusko County residents overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office released the names of three residents who were arrested over night.