Confederate monument removed from Georgia square
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Confederate monument in Georgia has been removed by workers who used a crane to pull the figure off its pedestal.
WSB-TV reports crews began removing the monument that has stood in McDonough Square Tuesday night and finished it off early Wednesday morning.
The statue had been a fixture at the site for over 100 years.
The Henry County commission voted to remove the figure earlier this month amid the national protests against racism and police brutality.
WAGA-TV reports one person was arrested during the removal and protesters surrounding the statue were forced off the sidewalks.
