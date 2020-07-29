Civil rights icon Lewis lauded as hero at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis is lying in repose at the Georgia Capitol in the Atlanta district he represented for more than three decades in Congress.

The late Democratic congressman’s body was brought to the city Wednesday for one of the last memorial services before his burial.

People lined the streets as the hearse carrying Lewis’ body moved through downtown.

He was lauded as a warrior and a hero at the ceremony in the Capitol rotunda.

Members of the public were later allowed inside to pay their respects.

A private burial service in Atlanta is scheduled for Thursday.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80.