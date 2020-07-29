Advertisement

Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue

A statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Grant Park in Chicago on Friday morning.
A statue of Christopher Columbus was removed from Grant Park in Chicago on Friday morning.(Source: NETWORK VIDEO PRODUCTIONS/CNN)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago City Council member says a Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago’s South Side that was left standing after two others were removed last week may yet be taken down.

Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza told the Chicago Sun-Times that she has been talking to city officials about removing the statue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Her comments came after the removal of statues in Little Italy and Grant Park.

Sadlowski Garza said the one in South Chicago may have escaped the kind of attention that the other two statues garnered simply because not nearly as many people visit that area of the city.  

