ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved the plan for an 11-game schedule, including on nonconference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

Notre Dame will host Clemson, Florida State, Duke, Louisville and Syracuse.

The Irish will be on the road against Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt and Wake Forest.

All television revenue for the 2020 season including Notre Dame’s home games with NBC will split equally among all ACC schools.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the program if the season is played.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)