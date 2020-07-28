Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The four women who say they were groped at a bar last year by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him.

The women filed a lawsuit in Marion County court earlier this month, claiming Hill committed battery against them and then defamed them with repeated claims that their allegations were false.

They are also appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of a similar federal lawsuit.

Those court actions come after Hill completed a 30-day law license suspension over the allegations and lost the Republican nomination for reelection.

Hill’s lawyer says they will raise “all legal defenses.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)