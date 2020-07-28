Whitmer is “concerned” about playing high school sports in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer is worried about the coronavirus outbreak in the MLB and how Michigan high school sports will operate this fall.

Whitmer is in constant contact with the MHSAA and will allow them to make the final call on high school sports in Michigan.

The governor knows how important sports are to local communities.

“I’m concerned,” Whitmer said. “Obviously, we have Major League Baseball. These are adults. This is contained, theoretically, workspace. They are having a hard time. It just shows this is something everyone has to be committed to getting it right for us to have some success here. It’s about all of us. We don’t wear masks just for us. We wear them for our communities. We wear them for our kids. We wear them for our businesses. We wear them for our economy. This is what’s it’s all about.”

The MHSAA is scheduled to meet on Wednesday about what high school sports will look like this fall.

