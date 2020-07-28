Advertisement

Westview will allow online students to participate in sports

Those students and parents will need to self monitor for symptoms every day before attending any practices or games
Those students and parents will need to self monitor for symptoms every day before attending any practices or games.
Those students and parents will need to self monitor for symptoms every day before attending any practices or games.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Westview High School announced on twitter that students who are enrolled in e-learning this school year will be allowed to play sports.

The policy was approved by the IHSAA.

Those students and parents will need to self monitor for symptoms every day before attending any practices or games.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Whitmer is “concerned” about playing high school sports in Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The governor knows how important sports are to local communities.

Mlb

Royals slug 6 HRs in 14-6 win over Tigers

Updated: 18 hours ago
Detroit's Michael Fulmer allowed three homers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Mlb

Cron homers in 9th as Tigers knock off Reds 3-2

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Latest News

Mlb

Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Seligman
Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series.

Mlb

Cruz homers twice and Twins beat White Sox 14-2

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Trotto
Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 14-2.

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Sports

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs will host Chicago Cubs Watch Parties

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The South Bend Cubs will be hosting four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties throughout the season at Four Winds Field.

Mlb

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Matt Carlson
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.