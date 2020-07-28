Westview will allow online students to participate in sports
Those students and parents will need to self monitor for symptoms every day before attending any practices or games
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Westview High School announced on twitter that students who are enrolled in e-learning this school year will be allowed to play sports.
The policy was approved by the IHSAA.
