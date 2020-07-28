Advertisement

Wealthy donors pour millions into fight over mail-in voting

(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail.

In Wisconsin, cities have received $6.3 million from an organization with ties to left-leaning philanthropy to help expand vote by mail.

Meanwhile, a well-funded conservative group best known for its focus on judicial appointments is spending heavily to fight cases related to mail-in balloting procedures in court.

The massive effort is remarkable considering the practice has long been noncontroversial.

But the coronavirus is forcing changes to the way states conduct elections and prompting activists across the political spectrum to seek an advantage.

