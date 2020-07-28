Advertisement

Students celebrate principal of South Bend Riley

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The latest details now as some local high school seniors are celebrating graduation.

We've seen principals putting up signs for students, but now Riley High School students are turning the table—putting up a sign to celebrate their principal.

The sign you see here is signed by the class of 2020.

It’s a creative way of appreciating their principal during a time when the community needs to stand together while physically staying a part.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision on Pulaski County solar farm delayed

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
Solar farm decision delayed in Pulaski County.

Entertainment

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas greet first child

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 24-year-old “Game of Thrones” star Turner and the 30-year-old singer Jonas announced the birth Monday.

AP

NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

Updated: 2 hours ago
NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover headed to Mars.

AP

Wealthy donors pour millions into fight over mail-in voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over $100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail.

Latest News

Crime

Massive parties in Michiana: Video shows hundreds of people partying outside Benton Harbor neighborhood during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Video shows hundreds of people partying outside a Benton Harbor neighborhood during pandemic with almost no one wearing a mask.

News

UPDATE: Teen missing out of South Bend found safe

Updated: 4 hours ago
She is 5′4″, 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

News

Parent’s Playbook: Don’t forget to play!

Updated: 5 hours ago
As some districts will offer eLearning for the fall semester, local health experts remind parents to incorporate playtime in their children's school days.

Indiana

Parents feel defendant has unfair advantage in case about child’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A trial that began today in Whitley County will decide if a daycare operator was responsible for the child’s traumatic brain injury.

News

UPDATE: South Bend Common Council fails to override Mueller’s veto on homelessness bill

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
The South Bend Common Council is expected address homelessness in South Bend and possibly call on Mayor James Mueller to come up with a plan.

Forecast

More Comfortable Air Arriving

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHANGE IN OUR WEATHER PATTERN!! The good news, for most folks, is that we are going to have a prolonged period of drier, more comfortable, air. The bad news, for many folks, is that we have only slight chances for rain over the next week. So, a period of nice weather is coming, but since we missed most of the rain today, it means the ground will be turning drier and drier. So kind of a good news, bad news, situation. For those that can, we'll be watering things to try and keep them green...