Students celebrate principal of South Bend Riley

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The latest details now as some local high school seniors are celebrating graduation.

We've seen principals putting up signs for students, but now Riley High School students are turning the table—putting up a sign to celebrate their principal.

The sign you see here is signed by the class of 2020.

It’s a creative way of appreciating their principal during a time when the community needs to stand together while physically staying a part.

