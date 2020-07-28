The Inspiration for The South Bend Clinic

In 1916, Dr. Walter Baker, a South Bend surgeon, had the opportunity to tour the nationally-known Mayo Clinic. Even back then, the Mayo Clinic was an impressive healthcare facility. It was the first nonprofit multi-specialty group practice in the world and Dr. Baker was so inspired by what he saw, that he immediately returned home and gathered five other specialists together to form a similar group, which became known as the South Bend Clinic.

Those six doctors started a work that now includes ten campuses and nearly 150 providers. Together they hold 30 different board certifications. Despite its exponential growth, South Bend Clinic stays true to the founders’ purposes of patient-centered, physician-led healthcare.

southbendclinic.com

Granger Campus – Family Medicine

52500 Fir Rd. Granger, IN 46530

574-271-0700; 574-204-7056

https://www.southbendclinic.com/location/granger-campus-family-medicine/

Granger Campus – Internal Medicine/Peds

52500 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530

574-204-7060; 574-204-7050

https://www.southbendclinic.com/location/granger-campus-family-medicine/

Granger Campus – OB/GYN

14950 SR 23, Granger, IN 46530

574-243-2221; 574-259-9668

https://www.southbendclinic.com/location/granger-campus-family-medicine/

Portage Road Campus

4440 Portage Road, South Bend, IN 46628

574-204-6200

https://www.southbendclinic.com/location/portage-road-campus/

Ironwood Road Campus

2102 Inwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46614

574-204-6000; 574-299-2400

https://www.southbendclinic.com/location/ironwood-road-campus/

South Bend Clinic Day Road

301 E. Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545

574-204-7300

https://www.southbendclinic.com/location/south-bend-clinic-day-road/

New Carlisle Campus

8984 US 20 New Carlisle, IN 46552

574-654-8490

The South Bend Clinic Surgery Center

211 N. Eddy St., South Bend, IN 46617

574-237-9366

https://www.southbendclinic.com/service/surgery-center/

The South Bend Clinic Plaza

1802 East Day Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545

574-204-7200

