South Bend Clinic
The Inspiration for The South Bend Clinic
In 1916, Dr. Walter Baker, a South Bend surgeon, had the opportunity to tour the nationally-known Mayo Clinic. Even back then, the Mayo Clinic was an impressive healthcare facility. It was the first nonprofit multi-specialty group practice in the world and Dr. Baker was so inspired by what he saw, that he immediately returned home and gathered five other specialists together to form a similar group, which became known as the South Bend Clinic.
Those six doctors started a work that now includes ten campuses and nearly 150 providers. Together they hold 30 different board certifications. Despite its exponential growth, South Bend Clinic stays true to the founders’ purposes of patient-centered, physician-led healthcare.
