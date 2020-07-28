Advertisement

Royals slug 6 HRs in 14-6 win over Tigers

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Maikel Franco hit two of Kansas City’s six home runs, and the Royals pounded the Tigers 14-6, spoiling Detroit’s fan-free home opener. Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle on a night when the Royals rallied from an early 5-1 deficit. Foster Griffin won in relief, but he also had to leave his major league debut with a left forearm strain. Detroit’s Michael Fulmer allowed three homers in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Mlb

Cron homers in 9th as Tigers knock off Reds 3-2

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day in a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

Mlb

Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Seligman
Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series.

Mlb

Cruz homers twice and Twins beat White Sox 14-2

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Sarah Trotto
Jake Cave hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered twice and Kenta Maeda was strong in his debut with his new team, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 14-2.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

Sports

Remembering Notre Dame alum Regis Philbin

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
Regis Philbin was a frequent guest on “Countdown to Kickoff” chatting with our late Jeff Jeffers.

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs will host Chicago Cubs Watch Parties

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The South Bend Cubs will be hosting four Chicago Cubs Watch Parties throughout the season at Four Winds Field.

Mlb

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
|
By Matt Carlson
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Mlb

García homers twice as White Sox pound Twins 10-3

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Jay Cohen
Leury García homered from both sides of the plate, helping Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox pound the Minnesota Twins 10-3.

Mlb

Tigers celebrate Cabrera milestones, rally 6-4 over Reds

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Miguel Cabrera passed two superstars with a homer, and JaCoby Jones hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Raisel Iglesias, rallying the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.