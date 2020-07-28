Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A man only has minor injuries after falling asleep while driving in Goshen.

AP

Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The four women who say they were groped at a bar last year by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenges against him.

AP

Indianapolis Indians minor league team to discuss name

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Indians baseball team say they will form a committee to consider changing the team’s longtime name.

AP

Cosmetology students, hairstylists describe a race divide

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Horror stories are also common among Black consumers, from refusal of service to botched treatments by stylists.

AP

Attention turns to Chicago’s last standing Columbus statue

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A Chicago City Council member says a Christopher Columbus statue on Chicago’s South Side that was left standing after two others were removed last week may yet be taken down.

Latest News

Michigan

Two arrested after Cass County drug team finds meth in car

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The traffic stop happened near the 22000 block of North Shore Drive.

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.