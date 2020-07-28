Advertisement

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – The nation’s second-largest cinema chain plans to reopen some of its locations in the U.S. next month.

Regal Cinemas announced it will start to reopen on Aug. 21.

The company says theaters that open their doors will enforce health and safety measures, including requiring its employees and customers to wear masks.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.

The theater chain has not said which locations will start operating again in August.

Health departments in Los Angeles, New York and many other locations have not given theaters in their areas the OK to welcome back guests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

