Much less humid Tuesday with near-normal temperatures

Sunny skies and dry conditions
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY:

Abundant sunshine! A pleasant follow-up to our humid start to the week. Temperatures reach the middle 80s this afternoon. A light breeze from the west. Rain possible after 9pm.

TONIGHT:

Few showers overnight. Isolated thunderstorm activity possible. Mostly cloudy skies. A bit more humid. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

A pleasant day. Few showers on the radar early with some returning activity into the afternoon. High temperatures in the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies. Somewhat sticky.

