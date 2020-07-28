More comfortable for a while

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NOT AS MUCH HEAT... We’ve had a very warm summer so far, but it looks like we’re going to be more comfortable, and even a bit cool at times, over the next week to 10 days. That’s the first time since May I’ve been able to say that. Early to mid next week will be coolest period. The rest of this week will be warm, but definitely a whole lot less humid than recently. The weekend will feel very nice as well, right before the coolest air arrives. As for rain, no good chances, unfortunately. We have a chance to get a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Wednesday night, then another chance for a thunderstorm Sunday or Monday...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 66, Wind: SW 4-8

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm...a shower or t’shower is possible in places. High: 85, Wind: W 7-14

Wednesday night: Cloudy...maybe a shower in spots. Low: 62

Thursday: Lingering shower in a few spots early, then partly sunny and pleasant. High: 80

