More comfortable for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NOT AS MUCH HEAT... We’ve had a very warm summer so far, but it looks like we’re going to be more comfortable, and even a bit cool at times, over the next week to 10 days. That’s the first time since May I’ve been able to say that. Early to mid next week will be coolest period. The rest of this week will be warm, but definitely a whole lot less humid than recently. The weekend will feel very nice as well, right before the coolest air arrives. As for rain, no good chances, unfortunately. We have a chance to get a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday and Wednesday night, then another chance for a thunderstorm Sunday or Monday...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and comfortable. Low: 66, Wind: SW 4-8

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm...a shower or t’shower is possible in places. High: 85, Wind: W 7-14

Wednesday night: Cloudy...maybe a shower in spots. Low: 62

Thursday: Lingering shower in a few spots early, then partly sunny and pleasant. High: 80

News

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHANGE IN OUR WEATHER PATTERN!! The good news, for most folks, is that we are going to have a prolonged period of drier, more comfortable, air. The bad news, for many folks, is that we have only slight chances for rain over the next week. So, a period of nice weather is coming, but since we missed most of the rain today, it means the ground will be turning drier and drier. So kind of a good news, bad news, situation. For those that can, we'll be watering things to try and keep them green...

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A cold front will approach Monday morning and bring us the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will end our hot and humid stretch at least for a while. Temperatures drop down near average in the lower 80s by Tuesday and it will feel more comfortable as well.

By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Sunshine will be present for Sunday as temperatures top out in the low 90s. The humidity on the rise again and will create a feel of near 100 degrees in some areas. This doesn’t last long as changes are coming to start your week.