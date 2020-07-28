Advertisement

Michigan residents can participate in COVID-19 vaccine study

(WCJB Staff)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A hospital system in southeastern Michigan is looking for up to 5,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Henry Ford Health System is working with the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., which want 30,000 people in the U.S. Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version.

After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines.

People who want to volunteer or learn more about the vaccine trial can visit www.henryford.com/ModernaVaccine.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

National

AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Regal Cinemas announced plans to start reopening theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 21.

Coronavirus

Anchor at Savannah station first in US to take part in Phase 3 vaccine trial

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.

National

Florida man accused of using federal coronavirus relief loans on Lamborghini

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A Florida man is accused of using some of his federal coronavirus relief money on luxury expenses, including a Lamborghini.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Savannah, Georgia, news anchor first in US treated with coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.

National

Coronavirus: 8,000 kids test positive in Florida; MLB games postponed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
COVID-19 infections are increasing in 22 states, including Florida, where nearly 8,000 children tested positive for the virus in just eight days.

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

National Politics

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam