Kids can play for free at Studebaker Golf Course

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend kids can play golf for free at the Studebaker Golf Course this summer.

It's all part of the 'Kids Play Free' initiative offered through the city of South Bend and First Tee of Michiana.

Kids under 18 can play every day at no cost.  On Tuesdays and Fridays, First Tee of Michiana offers free instruction.

The program started in 2019, and organizers say it's important to break down barriers for local kids to be able to play golf.

"This golf course has been a home for kids playing golf for generations, and we're really happy to be reintroducing that," said Jenny Zimmerman, site director. "And it brings all kinds of joy to all of us to look out and see groups of kids playing every day."

First Tee of Michiana is also offering a golf camp for kids August 3-7th. To sign up, click here.

To learn more about ‘Kids Play Free’, click here.

