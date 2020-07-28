Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart offering incentives for those enrolling early

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ivy Tech’s campus in South Bend is making early-enrollment a priority by offering some unique incentives to help students on a budget.

16 News Now tells us why school administrators say this is the time to further your education.

Whether it's a free credit, a new laptop, or a discount on tuition, Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart is ready to give potential students something extra when they sign up for classes.

They say historically, 60% of their students could qualify for federal aid or local scholarships to cover the cost of tuition.

The South Bend-Elkhart campus offers upwards of $650,000 worth of scholarships, more than any other Ivy Tech campus in the state.

"Being that we have a history of distributing more scholarship dollars than any other campus in the statewide system, you'll want to get here sooner rather than later because everything's first come first serve. What we're really trying to do is highlight the fact that now is the perfect time to come back to Ivy Tech or to start at Ivy Tech," said Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart Chancellor David Balkin.

Balkin says they're giving away two free laptops every day through Aug. 14th to get students to enroll earlier.

Students enrolled at least six credits this fall will automatically go into the drawing for a new laptop.

The sooner you enroll, the more chances you'll have at winning.

On top of this, they're offering one free credit hour if a student refers a friend that enrolls for the fall. The new student will also get a free credit.

"One of the challenges we always face is students waiting until the last minute to enroll. Then we end up with long lines whether that's virtual enrollment or in-person enrollment. The goal here is to get as many students enrolled as early as possible so they can sign up for the classes they want," Balkin said.

Tune into Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart's Facebook page for two daily laptop drawings at 5:00 P.M.. One will go to a new student, and one to a continuing student.

Campus will have staff members available every Wed. until Aug. 19th for express enrollment, to help students quickly navigate the application process and answer any other questions.

