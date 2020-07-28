Indiana reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more coronavirus deaths and 809 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,725 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 63,678 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,854 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,399 cases and 72 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 772 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 768 cases and 11 deaths.

Marshall County has had 718 cases and 20 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 528 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 151 cases and 5 deaths.

Fulton County has had 122 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.