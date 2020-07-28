Advertisement

Indiana reports 16 more coronavirus deaths, 809 new cases

At least 2,725 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 63,678 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more coronavirus deaths and 809 new cases on Tuesday.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 561 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 860 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 934 new cases were reported.

Friday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 1,011 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 954 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 763 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,854 cases and 88 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,399 cases and 72 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 772 cases and 29 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 768 cases and 11 deaths.

Marshall County has had 718 cases and 20 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 528 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 151 cases and 5 deaths.

Fulton County has had 122 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 69 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Amid soaring Florida coronavirus cases, governor criticized

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Florida’s average number of new cases has soared more than 1,500% since the governor declared it reopened in early May.

National Politics

Twitter gives Trump Jr. a tweet timeout for pandemic misinformation

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By AMANDA SEITZ
Twitter has temporarily halted President Donald Trump’s son from tweeting on its site after he shared a video riddled with unsupported claims about the coronavirus Monday.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

Coronavirus

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Updated: 2 hours ago
Regal Cinemas announced plans to start reopening theaters in the U.S. on Aug. 21.

Coronavirus

Anchor at Savannah station first in US to take part in Phase 3 vaccine trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.

National

Florida man accused of using federal coronavirus relief loans on Lamborghini

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Florida man is accused of using some of his federal coronavirus relief money on luxury expenses, including a Lamborghini.

Coronavirus

Michigan residents can participate in COVID-19 vaccine study

Updated: 2 hours ago
A hospital system in southeastern Michigan is looking for up to 5,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Coronavirus

Savannah, Georgia, news anchor first in US treated with coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.