Gov. Whitmer gives update on Michigan’s fight against COVID-19

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Whitmer stressed the importance of wearing a face mask, something she says science proves reduces the risk of spreading coronavirus and saves lives. The governor also called on President Donald Trump to enforce a nationwide mask mandate.

With school beginning next month, Whitmer asked Michiganders to continue to wear a mask to improve the odds of returning to the classroom this year. She says student safety is a top priority in her plan for schools to reopen this year.

Another key takeaway from Tuesday’s press conference was a look at the state’s budget, which revealed a grim reality. The state has experienced a $6.2 billion loss in revenue over fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb says federal funding was key in balancing the current fiscal year’s budget but now that the funding is gone, it will be nearly impossible to balance the upcoming fiscal year’s budget without federal help. He predicts the shortfall will again be in the billions.

