Decision on Pulaski County solar farm delayed

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The line was long leading up to tonight’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting in Pulaski County.

The hot topic? A proposed solar farm that would be the largest in the country.

“Why Pulaski County? Why take good farm ground?” asked affected land owner Dean Cervenka.

Mammoth Solar, the company proposing the plan involving more than four thousand acres of land, highlighted what they consider some of the benefits of the farm.

Some of these include economic growth for the county, the fact that it wouldn’t harm the environment, farm land would be preserved, and the potential for 40 full-time jobs.

Not everyone in attendance agreed with these points.

“One reason I’m here today is to learn more on the project but also to present a real concern that a lot of us farmers have in the area,” said Cervenka.

Some of the leading concerns of those against the farm are a decrease in property values, the farm land being ruined, environmental degradation, and loss of aesthetic beauty.

“Agriculture is my main concern with this. We are chasing out farmers. We’re chasing out acres. We’re not going to be able to feed the world in 2050, they estimate, and now we’re taking out 45 hundred extra acres? It’s just unheard of,” affected land owner Riley Tied said.

People were concerned about lack of transparency, as many just found out of the proposed plan within the last few weeks.

“We just didn’t even know what to do, and to have a meeting 17 days later, we couldn’t even prepare for it. So our main objective tonight is to get an extension,” Tied said.

The board agreed to delay a decision in hopes of collecting more information.

A decision is scheduled to be made at the next meeting on August 24.

