Business is booming in the RV industry, officials say

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For many businesses, sales have soared since the pandemic, but for the RV Industry, they're coming off the best month of the year so far.

"We have heard about the 'V-shape' recovery and the RV industry is experiencing that right now," Rv Industry Association spokesperson Monika Geraci says.

According to the RVIA, total RV shipments to retailers in the month of June increased by nearly 11 percent compared to June of 2019 from 36,524 units to 40,462 units -- the most in any month since October 2018.

"We have been seeing this surge in sales since of RVs since state began to reopen," Geraci says.

The increased demand of production does not only mean more money for RV manufacturers like Thor Industries, who held a job fair in Bristol Tuesday, it also means more opportunity for employment for people like Roy Cipert who have been without a job for months.

"Especially with the coronavirus, more people are staying, not traveling as much as they are. They are going camping and things like that so they can be in a better environment with their family," Cipert says.

According to a 2020 survey by the RVIA, more than 46 million people nationwide are expected to take RV trip this year -- a number that spokesperson Monika Geraci says is going to get even higher as more people continue to work from home.

"We have this very unique time when you got parents who are able to work from home, or an RV. You have students who are able to learn from home, or an RV. and we believe we are going to see a lot of people choose to hit the road this fall as well and learn and work from the road."

The RV Industry Association says they have also seen a 45 percent increase in shipments since the month of May -- an upward trend they expect to continue into this fall.

