AP Source: ACC presidents to delay voting on new schedule

A person involved in the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference university presidents will delay voting on a revised football schedule for the league when they meet Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the ACC had not publicly revealed its plans. ACC athletic directors have been working on schedule models to accommodate potential COVID-19 disruptions. The models include 10 conference games and one nonconference or eight conference games and one nonconference. They also include Notre Dame playing as a full league member for 2020, though there were financial considerations still to be worked out.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.