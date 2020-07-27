Advertisement

Work progressing on Delphi park honoring 2 slain girls

Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. - Progress is being made on construction of a northern Indiana park honoring two teenage girls who were killed in 2017.

Crews have completed an amphitheater and restrooms are set to finished this month at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi.

The park is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, who were killed in February 2017 while out on a recreation trail.

No arrests have ever been made in their slayings.

Fundraising for the project is still under way.

WXIN-TV reports that a grant organizers received will match any money raised up to $150,000 this year.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WXIN-TV.)

